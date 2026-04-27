Brushbar Lower 7

Design striking, minimal lower thirds with a crafted torn paper aesthetic. This transparent overlay features a clean text banner, a small taped accent, and a subtle underline for emphasis. Smooth slide-ins and a letter-by-letter type effect bring names and roles to life without distracting from your footage. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match any brand or production style. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, documentaries, webinars, and corporate videos where clarity and personality matter.