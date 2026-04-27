Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Brushbar Lower 3 - Original - Poster image

Brushbar Lower 3

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Digital banner
Hand-drawn
Typewriter effect
6exports
rating
Add crisp, readable identity graphics to any video with this transparent lower third. A torn-paper style banner slides in as your headline types on, with a clean subtitle below and subtle hand-drawn arrow accents. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, and spacing to match your brand in seconds. The minimal, bold look ensures high contrast and great legibility over footage. Perfect for interviews, vlogs, webinars, documentaries, streams, and more—drop it over your edit for professional titles without clutter. Designed to be fast, flexible, and stylish for consistent branding across your content.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us