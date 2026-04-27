Brushbar Lower 3

Add crisp, readable identity graphics to any video with this transparent lower third. A torn-paper style banner slides in as your headline types on, with a clean subtitle below and subtle hand-drawn arrow accents. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, and spacing to match your brand in seconds. The minimal, bold look ensures high contrast and great legibility over footage. Perfect for interviews, vlogs, webinars, documentaries, streams, and more—drop it over your edit for professional titles without clutter. Designed to be fast, flexible, and stylish for consistent branding across your content.