Brushbar Lower 12

Give names and titles a friendly, handcrafted touch with this animated lower third. Torn‑paper bars and scribble strokes frame your text for a casual, editorial vibe. It’s a transparent overlay that pops in, highlights your main line and subtitle, then clears the screen cleanly. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to fit any brand or channel. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, podcasts, reels, and livestreams, this minimal design keeps focus on the message while adding personality. Smooth slide and write‑on animations ensure a polished look in seconds—no advanced editing required.