Classic Minimal Title 1

Give your videos a crisp, modern touch with a clean motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography inside a refined rectangular banner, revealed by smooth sliding panels. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project. The balanced, minimal style works for intros, chapter headers, and elegant callouts without distracting from your footage. With a focused, centered layout and seamless motion, it adds polish and professionalism in seconds—ideal for creators, brands, and editors seeking a sleek, versatile title solution.