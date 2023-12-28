Classic Minimal Title 11

Elevate your video with a clean, modern motion title. This transparent overlay features a refined two-column layout divided by a crisp accent bar, perfect for intros, chapter cards, and on-screen captions. Enjoy smooth slide-in animation, flat minimal styling, and a versatile duotone palette. Customize text, fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors in seconds to match your brand. The subtle, neutral pacing keeps attention on your message while remaining elegant and unobtrusive across any background or footage.