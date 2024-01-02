Classic Minimal Title 6

Give your video a refined, modern touch with a clean motion title overlay. This transparent template features smooth slide-in typography and a crisp underline highlight for clear hierarchy. Easily customize fonts, sizes, line spacing, and colors to match your brand or project. The polished pacing and minimal layout make it a perfect fit for intros, chapters, name cards, and elegant captions across YouTube, corporate videos, and social media content. Fast to edit and render, it keeps your message front and center without distraction.