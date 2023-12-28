Classic Minimal Title 10

Add crisp, modern titles to any video with this minimal motion title overlay. Featuring clean typography, a sleek accent bar, and flat design styling, it slides in smoothly over your footage thanks to a transparent background. Easily customize fonts, colors, and spacing to match your brand, then render fast. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, callouts, and polished captions across YouTube, social, and corporate content. Keep your message sharp and readable while maintaining a refined, uncluttered aesthetic.