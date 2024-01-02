Classic Minimal Title 4

Give your video a crisp, modern edge with a clean motion title built from bold typography and a sleek rectangular frame. This transparent overlay slots perfectly over footage or solid backgrounds, making it ideal for intros, chapter openers, and quick IDs. Customize the font, size, spacing, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Smooth, refined motion and a centered layout ensure maximum readability while keeping the design minimal and on-message. Fast to edit and render, it’s a reliable go-to when you need a professional title that works anywhere.