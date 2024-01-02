Classic Minimal Title 7

Add a crisp, modern headline to your video with this clean motion title overlay. Designed with minimal typography and elegant vertical line accents, it sits perfectly over footage thanks to its transparent background. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, or emphasis slides, it’s easy to customize—change fonts, colors, and copy in seconds. Smooth, unobtrusive animations keep your message clear and professional. Great for YouTube, presentations, promos, and more when you need a timeless, minimalist look.