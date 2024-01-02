Classic Minimal Title 12

Give your videos a polished edge with this clean, minimal motion title. It’s a transparent overlay built for clarity and impact, featuring bold typography, flat design accents, and smooth animation. Easily customize headline and subtitle, tweak colors, and fine-tune timing to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube chapters, interview labels, or elegant openers, this versatile title keeps focus on your message without visual clutter. Fast to edit and render, it’s a reliable go-to for modern content creators who value simplicity, readability, and professional presentation.