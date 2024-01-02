Classic Minimal Title 3

Make a sharp first impression with a clean, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography accented by a sliding vertical bar for a crisp, modern reveal. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand or video. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, and on-screen identifiers without blocking your footage. The concise animation keeps attention on your message while maintaining a professional, contemporary look. Quick to edit and fast to render, it’s a versatile title solution for creators, editors, and brands seeking understated polish.