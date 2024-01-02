Classic Minimal Title 5

Add a crisp, modern title to any video with this clean, transparent overlay. The design features bold minimal typography, a diagonal accent bar, and smooth slide-in/wipe transitions. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, and YouTube content, it keeps focus on your message while staying elegant and unobtrusive. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, colors, and timing to match your brand. With fast rendering and a flexible duotone look, this title is a reliable go-to for polished, professional results.