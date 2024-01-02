Classic Minimal Title 8

Give your videos a sleek, modern introduction with a clean motion title that drops right over your footage. This transparent overlay features bold typography and a smooth highlight bar that reveals your headline and supporting line with crisp, minimal motion. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and the accent color to match your brand. Perfect for openers, chapter titles, or elegant end screens, it delivers clarity and impact without visual clutter. Fast to edit and render, it’s an efficient way to add professional polish to any project.