Classic Minimal Title 2

Elevate your videos with a clean, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography and a sleek sliding underline for instant emphasis. Perfect as an intro, chapter card, or title screen, it pairs with any footage or background. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors in seconds to match your brand. The smooth slide and subtle fades make it versatile for YouTube, social content, and professional projects. Fast to edit and render, it delivers modern flat design aesthetics without clutter, keeping your message clear and impactful.