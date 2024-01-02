Classic Minimal Title 9

Give your videos a modern, minimal edge with a clean title overlay. This single-scene motion title features bold typography framed by elegant bracket lines, smooth reveals, and a transparent background for effortless compositing. Customize two text fields, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, captions, trailers, and YouTube content. Designed for clarity, speed, and ease of use, it delivers professional results without complexity—just drop it over footage, tweak the settings, and you’re ready to publish.