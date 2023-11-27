Clean Lower Third 1

Give your videos a polished touch with a clean, minimalist lower third. This transparent overlay features bold, legible typography and a refined underline accent that slides in smoothly. Customize three text lines, choose your fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, YouTube content, corporate pieces, documentaries, and more, it enhances information without distraction. Designed for clarity and ease of use, this lower third keeps attention on your message while elevating production value.