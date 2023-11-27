Clean Lower Third 6

Give your videos a refined, modern touch with a clean lower third overlay. This minimal design features elegant typography, a subtle divider line, and smooth, unobtrusive animation that keeps attention on your content. It’s perfect for interviews, presentations, YouTube, webinars, and more. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand while retaining a polished, professional look. The transparent background sits neatly over footage, making setup effortless. Get a sleek, readable name and title caption that enhances clarity without distraction.