Clean Lower Third 8

Give your videos a refined, professional touch with this clean lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it features bold, modern typography and subtle motion so your name and role stand out without distracting from the footage. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over interviews, presentations, or YouTube content. Smooth slide-ins, staggered timing, and a minimalist divider line create a sleek finish that works in any edit. Perfect for creators and teams seeking a polished, contemporary look in seconds.