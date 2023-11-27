Clean Lower Third 10

Give your videos a refined, modern touch with this clean lower third. Designed for clarity and impact, it features minimalist typography, a subtle underline accent, and smooth slide-in motion on a transparent background. Easily customize the name, title, and colors to match your brand or project. Perfect for interviews, presentations, tutorials, and corporate content, this lower-third overlay keeps attention on your message while elevating production value. Quick to edit and versatile across platforms, it’s a professional solution for polished captions and on-screen identification.