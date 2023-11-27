Clean Lower Third 7
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
26exports
Give your videos a polished identity with this clean, minimalist lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it features a bold name line, a refined secondary title, and a subtle vertical divider for structure. Smooth fades and understated motion keep attention on your message. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or project. Ideal for interviews, YouTube content, corporate videos, documentaries, and more—anywhere you need professional titles without distraction.