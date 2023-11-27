Clean Lower Third 5

Give your videos a polished touch with a minimalist lower third designed for clarity and elegance. This transparent overlay features smooth, unobtrusive motion and clean typography that keeps the focus on your content. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to showcase names, roles, and captions with a modern look that suits interviews, tutorials, presentations, and social video. The simple divider line organizes information clearly while the animation remains subtle and professional. Perfect when you need a refined, versatile title overlay that works anywhere without distraction.