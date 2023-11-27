Clean Lower Third 9

Add polished captions to any video with this clean, minimalist lower third. The transparent overlay features smooth slide-ins and a refined underline accent to emphasize key details. Easily customize text fields, fonts, and colors to match your brand or project. Ideal for interviews, corporate videos, webinars, tutorials, and YouTube content, it keeps information readable without distracting from your footage. Designed for modern workflows, this elegant title strip delivers professional results in seconds.