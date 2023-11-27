Clean Lower Third 12

Add a polished, modern touch to your videos with a clean lower third. This minimalist, transparent overlay features smooth slide and fade animations with a subtle underline accent to emphasize key info. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or channel. Ideal for interviews, webinars, presentations, corporate videos, and YouTube content, it keeps focus on your message without distraction. Simple to edit and quick to render, this elegant lower third makes your on-screen names and titles look professional in seconds.