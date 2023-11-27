Clean Lower Third 4

Give your videos a polished edge with a clean, minimalist lower third. This transparent overlay features refined typography, a subtle accent line, and smooth motion that enhances content without distracting from it. Perfect for interviews, webinars, corporate pieces, and YouTube content, it’s easy to customize with your own fonts and colors. The balanced two-part layout clearly presents names and roles or any short caption. Keep your branding consistent and professional while maintaining a sleek, modern aesthetic. Drop it over any footage and get crisp, readable titles that look great in any production.