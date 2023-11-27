Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Lower Third 4 - Original - Poster image

Clean Lower Third 4

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Line wipe
Elegant
Neutral
19exports
rating
Give your videos a polished edge with a clean, minimalist lower third. This transparent overlay features refined typography, a subtle accent line, and smooth motion that enhances content without distracting from it. Perfect for interviews, webinars, corporate pieces, and YouTube content, it’s easy to customize with your own fonts and colors. The balanced two-part layout clearly presents names and roles or any short caption. Keep your branding consistent and professional while maintaining a sleek, modern aesthetic. Drop it over any footage and get crisp, readable titles that look great in any production.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us