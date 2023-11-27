Clean Lower Third 11

Give your videos a polished, modern touch with this clean lower third. Designed for clarity and elegance, it features refined typography, smooth slide-in animations, and a transparent background that overlays any footage seamlessly. Perfect for names, titles, and roles, the layout is minimal and unobtrusive so your content stays in focus. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and export in a snap. Ideal for interviews, corporate videos, YouTube, live streams, and more.