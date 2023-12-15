Sleek Lower Third 1

Add professional titles to any video with this clean, transparent lower third. The minimalist, flat design keeps focus on your content, while soft, unobtrusive motion feels modern and polished. Customize headline and subtitle, tweak colors and typography, and drop it over footage for instant clarity. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, corporate videos, tutorials, and livestreams, it renders fast and looks great at any time. Elevate your production value with a sleek, easy-to-use lower third that fits seamlessly into any brand.