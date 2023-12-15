Sleek Lower Third 3

Give your videos a professional edge with a clean, transparent lower third. This minimal title overlay features a smooth slide-in banner, crisp typography, and an underline accent for standout names and roles. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for interviews, news segments, webinars, livestreams, corporate videos, and YouTube content, it’s built for clarity, readability, and speed. Drop it over any footage to add reliable identification and visual polish without distraction.