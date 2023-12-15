Sleek Lower Third 8

Add professional on-screen identification with this clean, minimal lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it features flat color bars, bold typography, and smooth, unobtrusive motion. Easily customize text, font, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. The extended text area supports names, titles, roles, or tags, making it ideal for interviews, tutorials, webinars, and corporate content. With refined animation and fast rendering, this lower third integrates seamlessly into any project while keeping the focus on your footage.