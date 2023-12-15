Sleek Lower Third 5

Add polished on-screen identification to any video with this sleek, minimal lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it features a bold primary name field and a secondary tag for roles or descriptors. Enjoy smooth slide-in animation, generous text space, and easy color controls to match your brand. Ideal for corporate videos, interviews, webinars, livestreams, and YouTube content. Customize fonts, sizes, and hues for a perfect fit, then render fast and drop over your footage. A modern, flat-design nameplate that keeps your message clear, professional, and on-brand.