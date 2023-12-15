Sleek Lower Third 7

Give your videos a polished touch with a sleek, transparent lower third designed for clarity and impact. This minimal banner pairs bold headline typography with a tidy subtitle tab, delivering professional results for corporate videos, YouTube, interviews, and livestreams. Enjoy smooth slide-in animations, generous text space, and easy customization of fonts, sizes, and colors. The alpha channel keeps your footage visible while the overlay adds clean structure. Fast to edit and render, it’s ideal for consistent branding, quick name IDs, and role captions across any content.