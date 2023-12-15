Sleek Lower Third 11

Add a polished identity to interviews, webinars and vlogs with this clean, minimal lower third. The transparent overlay sits neatly in the lower frame, featuring a bold headline and a concise subtitle. Adjust fonts, sizes, leading and colors to match your brand in seconds. The smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps attention on your content while improving professionalism across presentations and corporate videos. Optimized for fast rendering and precise readability, this lower third is an easy drop-in for any edit where clarity and style matter.