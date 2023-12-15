Sleek Lower Third 10

Add polished, professional identification to any video with this minimal lower third. A crisp rectangular banner carries a bold name and a smaller subtitle, delivered through smooth, unobtrusive animation. The transparent overlay keeps your footage visible while the clean design ensures readability. Customize colors, fonts, and sizes to match your brand. A subtle line-wipe reveal and typewriter-style subtitle add finesse without distraction. Ideal for interviews, corporate videos, YouTube, or live streams—anywhere you need clear, modern on-screen titles fast.