Sleek Lower Third 4

Show names, titles and roles with a sleek lower third that sits cleanly over your footage. This transparent overlay features minimal, corporate styling, crisp typography and generous space for two text lines. Customize brand colors, fonts and sizes in seconds, and enjoy smooth slide-in/out animation that looks modern yet unobtrusive. Perfect for interviews, webinars, news, YouTube and presentations. Just drop it on your timeline to add professional identity without distracting from your content.