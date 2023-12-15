Sleek Lower Third 2

Elevate your on-screen IDs with a sleek, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold headline, a concise subtitle strip, and smooth, professional motion. The clean design keeps attention on your content while delivering polished branding. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your style in seconds. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, webinars, news segments, and corporate videos. Easy to use, fast to render, and designed for clarity across platforms, this lower third adds credibility without visual clutter.