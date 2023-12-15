Sleek Lower Third 9

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean lower-third overlay. This minimal, elegant design features smooth slide-in motion, crisp typography, and flexible color controls so you can match any brand. Two lines of text help you present names, roles, or short labels with clarity. The transparent background makes it seamless to place over interviews, presentations, and vlogs. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, and spacing for perfect hierarchy and legibility. Ideal for corporate content, creators, and broadcasters who value clarity and style.