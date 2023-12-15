Sleek Lower Third 12

Elevate your videos with a sleek, minimal lower third designed for clarity and professionalism. This transparent overlay features a clean rectangular banner with two-tier typography and soft, refined animation. Customize fonts, colors, sizes, and spacing to match your brand. Smooth line-wipe reveals and gentle motion make it perfect for interviews, presentations, vlogs, and corporate content. Fast to render and simple to edit, it delivers a crisp, modern title treatment that enhances without distracting. Add names, roles, and captions effortlessly and keep your production looking polished across all 16:9 projects.