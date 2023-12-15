Sleek Lower Third 6

Add professional name and title captions with this clean, minimal lower third. It features smooth animation, a transparent background for easy overlay, and a clear hierarchy between the main name and subtitle. Quickly customize fonts, colors, and sizes to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, corporate videos, YouTube content, and broadcast graphics, this lower third delivers refined results without distractions. Fast to edit and ready to render, it’s the perfect solution for consistent, on-brand titles across your projects.