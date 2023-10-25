Typography Rebound 11

Bring your titles to life with a clean, energetic kinetic typography overlay. This transparent motion title features bold type, elastic bounce timing, and staggered reveals for instant impact. Customize the text, font, and color to match your brand and use it as an intro, chapter card, or on-screen callout. The minimal aesthetic keeps attention on your message while the animation adds modern flair. Perfect for videos, promos, and social edits where strong, legible typography needs to stand out.