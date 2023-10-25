Typography Rebound 2

Energize your videos with a bold kinetic typography motion title. This transparent overlay features punchy bounce animation, quick slide-ins, and angled text for maximum impact. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and drop it over any footage for instant polish. Ideal for intros, section openers, and standout callouts, it keeps your message clear and immersive without clutter. No plugins needed—just fast, expressive type animation that grabs attention on any platform.