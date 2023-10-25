Typography Rebound 3

Give your content a punchy start or finish with this kinetic motion title. The template features bold, minimal typography with lively rebound animation on a fully transparent background, making it perfect for overlays. Customize three text fields, choose your font, and set brand colors in seconds. It’s ideal for intros, outros, and quick callouts across YouTube and social posts. The motion is crisp, impactful, and easy to read, keeping attention locked on your message. Add your audio for extra rhythm or keep it clean. Fast, flexible, and fun—this title makes words work harder.