Typography Rebound 7

Energize your edits with a punchy kinetic title built around bold, minimal typography. This transparent overlay stacks multiple headlines with staggered, rebound motion for instant impact. Customize fonts and colors, tweak timing to match your track, and drop it over footage for a quick intro, title card, or bumper. The clean, duotone look keeps attention on your message while the snappy animation delivers modern polish. Perfect for creators, promos, tutorials, and social content when you need a fast, clear statement.