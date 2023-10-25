Typography Rebound 4

Energize your videos with a kinetic typography title overlay built for impact. This bold, minimal design delivers energetic, bounce-driven motion and clean, centered compositions. The transparent background makes it perfect over footage or solid color plates, ideal for punchy intros, title cards, and short quotes. Easily edit fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and messaging. With smooth slide-ins, rotation accents, and staggered timing, your words become the star of the frame. Create eye-catching, professional titles in minutes and keep your audience engaged from the first second.