Typography Rebound 16

Give your video a punchy hook with this kinetic typography title. Bold, angled headlines bounce into place with energetic motion, ideal for intros, chapter openers, and on-screen emphasis. The clean, minimal layout keeps focus on your message, while a striking duotone palette provides instant contrast. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or project. Delivered with transparency, this title drops seamlessly over your footage, letting the background show through for a professional finish.