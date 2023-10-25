Typography Rebound 5

Energize your edits with a bold kinetic typography motion title. This template delivers punchy bounce animation, smooth slide-ins, and clean, minimal styling for maximum clarity. With a transparent background, it overlays effortlessly on any footage. Customize headlines, fonts, and colors to match your brand or message. Perfect for intros, punchy callouts, and dynamic chapter cards across social and YouTube. Create high-impact titles in minutes—no plugins, just crisp type and confident motion.