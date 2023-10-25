Typography Rebound 17

Add instant impact to your videos with an energetic kinetic typography title. This minimalist, bold design features elastic bounce moves, pop-in accents, and staggered timing for a punchy rhythm. Use it as an intro, title sequence, or text overlay thanks to the transparent background. Customize fonts, colors, and messaging to fit your brand. Ideal for creators who want clean, modern motion titles that stand out without clutter. Perfect for YouTube, social content, promos, and segment openers.