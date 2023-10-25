Typography Rebound 18

Give your videos a punchy, professional edge with this kinetic typography motion title. The bold, minimal design features bouncy, rhythmic text that slides in and settles with character. It’s a transparent overlay, so it sits beautifully over your footage and works for intros, outros, chapter cards, or quick punchlines. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop in your soundtrack for extra impact. Ideal for creators, editors, and brands looking for clean, energetic titles that stand out without clutter.