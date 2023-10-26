Typography Rebound 9
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
918exports
Energize your message with a bold kinetic typography title. This transparent overlay features stacked lines, duotone styling, and elastic bounce timing for a punchy, modern look. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and YouTube chapters, it keeps the focus on your words with a minimal, clean layout. Easily customize fonts, colors, and tracking for your brand. Slide-in and wipe accents create a rhythmic build that grabs attention and delivers your headline with impact. No clutter—just powerful motion design that drops seamlessly over any footage or background.
Pack (18)
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion