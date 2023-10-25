Typography Rebound 13

Bring your words to life with a bold, energetic kinetic text title. This transparent overlay delivers punchy bounce animation and clean, minimal typography that drops perfectly over any footage. Customize multiple lines, choose your font, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, captions, and quote cards that need immediate impact without visual clutter. The crisp, duotone palette and staggered motion keep your message clear and memorable. Fast to edit, powerful on screen—perfect for content creators, brands, and editors who want dynamic titles that stand out.