Urban Title 1
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
2Kexports
Deliver crisp, modern titles in seconds. This minimal motion title overlay features bold typography, a dynamic underline sweep, and an organic accent shape, all on a transparent background for easy compositing. Customize headline and subtitle, tweak fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube intros, corporate videos, promos, and urban-styled edits, it brings energetic, polished motion to any project without clutter. Streamlined design keeps the focus on your message while the subtle animations add professional impact.
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