Urban Title 2

Make your message stand out with a clean, minimal motion title designed for transparent overlay. Bold typography meets smooth kinetic animation for a crisp, modern look that works across intros, chapters, and branded segments. Customize two lines of text, fine‑tune fonts, adjust sizing and spacing, and tailor accent colors to match your brand. The subtle underline sweep and organic shape inside the text add a tasteful touch without clutter. Perfect for YouTube content, promos, and corporate edits whenever you need a lightweight, professional title.